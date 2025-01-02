Hull KR star Tyrone May dispels exit rumour after Super League club return

TYRONE MAY has dispelled any rumour of a Hull KR exit after reporting back to the Super League’s pre-season training.

May, who starred for Rovers during the 2024 Super League season alongside halfback partner Mikey Lewis, has been in Australia with his partner following the birth of their child.

However, like clockwork in rugby league, that immediately left some within the sport’s fraternity to link May with an exit from KR as Salford Red Devils playmaker Marc Sneyd was linked with a shock move to Craven Park.

May, whose contract runs out at the end of the 2025 Super League season, has scored six tries in 31 appearances for the East Yorkshire club and has become an important linchpin in Willie Peters’ side.