Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont wants more people to spend money like Warrington Wolves

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has called for more Super League clubs to spend the money that music mogul Simon Moran has invested in Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves have one of the biggest spending powers in Super League – a power which has seen the Cheshire club land the likes of Josh McGuire, Matt Dufty and Sam Kasiano.

Backed by Moran, owner of SJM Concerts, Warrington are not afraid to put their money where their mouth is in trying to ensure success in the top flight.

For Beaumont, it’s this willingness to spend money that he believes needs to be seen more in Super League.

“I’m a person that likes change,” Beaumont said on Talksport. “I like leading by example and driving forward, we’ve got some great clubs coming on.

“You see Warrington, Simon Moran spends his money, we need more clubs doing that. We just want to add to the best clubs and lead by example.”

Beaumont also wants to see top flight clubs up their game in terms of pre-match entertainment in order to keep potentially new fans interested and captivated.

“With something like IMG and bringing all new and fresh ideas, it it’s always only ever about the game of rugby then some will go home disappointed,” Beaumont continued.

“We need to attract more people with things in and around the game.”

Leigh were, of course, one of those sides that made a major spectacle out of their first game of the season, bringing in the likes of Scouting For Girls to perform before, during after the game.

The Leopards have not been the only ones to have gone for well-known musical artist with Warrington Wolves bringing in The Lathums, Hull KR The Ks and Wigan Warriors Razalla.