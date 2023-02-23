Castleford’s Lee Radford set to ring the changes for St Helens game after being “shellshocked” over Hull FC defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford is set to ring the changes for the clash against St Helens on Sunday after admitting he was “shellshocked” at the Hull FC defeat last weekend.

The Tigers went down 32-30 at the MKM Stadium, but were trailing 32-6 as the hour approached.

And Radford has admitted that he was “shellshocked” and “disappointed” as he plans to change up his team.

“Last weeks conversation with one or two players missing out was a difficult one despite them having a good pre-season but I’m going to go in a different direction,” Radford said.

“I can’t have that conversation with one or two of them, they will get an opportunity to put their best foot forward and hopefully keep their hands on the shirt.

“I was very disappointed with the performance, we had a great training week and we didn’t see that performance coming.

“We had a good pre-season. The week leading into the performance I felt really good about. Our opening set of six we spoke about defensively we went in the opposite direction. I was scratching my head.

“I think if we had won the game it would have been the wrong result you can’t perform like we did for 60 minutes and expect to come away with anything. Shellshocked would be the word I would describe.

“I don’t think this weekend, if we play St Helens or a team at the bottom, if we play like we did last week we would lose.

“We have to respond and some blokes will get an opportunity this week.”

Radford was also asked whether or not the issue surrounding Joe Westerman had affected the team.

“I got asked that after the game. I’d love to have a gauge to see if it did or it didn’t.

“I genuinely don’t know the reason for last weekend’s performance. If I did, I’d be on a bigger salary!