Leigh Leopards release statement following complaints on supporters

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released a statement following complaints about the club’s supporters in the aftermath of their 38-0 loss to the Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening.

The Leopards were second best throughout that game, but the club has revealed that it has received a number of complaints about the Leigh fans.

The statement reads: “Further to complaints received from our supporters concerning crowd behaviour, we will be undertaking an investigation around these behaviours.

“We would ask anyone with any information or videos to provide these in confidence to enquiries@leighrl.co.uk.

“Anyone found to have breached the code of conduct of Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and the RFL will be dealt with accordingly.

“As a club Leigh Leopards will not tolerate anti-social behaviour.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast