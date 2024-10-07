Super League Grand Final destination confirmed until 2027

RL Commercial and Manchester United Football Club have confirmed a new three-year agreement which means Old Trafford will remain the home of the Super League Grand Final until at least 2027.

Old Trafford was the venue for the first Grand Final in 1998, when Jason Robinson’s famous try secured victory for Wigan Warriors over Leeds Rhinos, as Super League broke new ground for British sport with the unique Saturday night spectacle at the Theatre of Dreams.

More than two decades on, Grand Final night at Old Trafford has become established as one of the great occasions of the British sporting year – and now, ahead of this Saturday’s 27th Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, the partnership between Super League and Manchester United has been cemented until the 30th Grand Final.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said:

“It’s perfect timing for us to be able to confirm this extension of Super League’s partnership with Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, as we look forward to another fantastic occasion at Old Trafford this weekend, with our biggest Grand Final crowd for at least seven years.

“Rugby League’s relationship with Old Trafford stretches back well beyond the Super League era, and since 1998 it has gone to another level as the Grand Final has become established, with so many unforgettable moments – including the brilliance of Rob Burrow in two Player of the Match performances for Leeds Rhinos.

“One of the highlights of the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final will be the introduction of the Rob Burrow Award for the Player of the Match, which made Rob so happy when it was announced before the start of this season.

“It will be another opportunity for Rugby League to remember Rob, and also to pay tribute to all the other players who have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Grand Finals, and before that Premiership and Championship Finals, since it was introduced in 1965.”

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer at Manchester United, added:

“We are proud to continue the tradition of hosting the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford for another three years. It is always a special event in the national sporting calendar and this weekend will be particularly poignant with tributes being paid to the late Rob Burrow and so many other Rugby League legends.”

