Leigh Leopards release striking away kit for Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released their away kit for the 2023 Super League season – and it’s sure to get people talking!

The leopard-print is adorned on the whole of the shirt just like the home jersey, but the colours are now blue and black, making it a striking kit to say the least.

🏉BLUE MONDAY? WE GOT YOU🏉 You’ve been asking, so here it is! Our 2023 away kit. What do you think?#leythers #superleague #rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/b9WS7vOebU — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) December 26, 2022

The rebrand from Centurions to Leopards has been one of the most talked about in rugby league history, with owner Derek Beaumont bankrolling the club to something new and exciting for 2023.

With Adrian Lam as head coach and Chris Chester as head of rugby, the Leopards have recruited well for next season with the likes of Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele and Oliver Holmes just some of those to have come through the doors at the Leigh Sports Village.

One could say that Leigh’s rebrand has certainly sent waves throughout the rugby league fraternity and now the new kit is likely to do the same.