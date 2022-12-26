Andy Last on taking charge of Castleford Tigers for their clash against Featherstone Rovers with Lee Radford on Samoa duty

ANDY LAST will be taking over from Lee Radford for Castleford Tigers’ clash against Featherstone Rovers in their New Years’ Eve clash with Radford joining in Samoa’s World Cup celebrations.

It means that Last will be given his second chance of leading a side following his experience of taking over from Radford following the latter’s departure from Hull FC back in 2020.

Now Last will be at the forefront as the Tigers travel to their bitter rivals at the Millennium Stadium, and he can’t wait to get lock horns with new Featherstone boss Sean Long and his assistant Leon Pryce.

“I’ve taken over from Lee in different circumstances back in 2020 which w s a good experience,” Last told Tigers TV.

“I’m looking forward to the game against Featherstone, Sean (Long) and Leon (Pryce) have put together a good team there.

“Obviously there is a great rivalry between Castleford and Featherstone, so we will give some senior blokes an opportunity because they have trained well and some younger guys will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with some senior blokes.

“It will be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of personnel who are playing but it will be a good exercise to see where players are in pre-season.”

Among those new signings that may well feature for the Tigers are Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Jack Broadbent, Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete.