Leigh Leopards respond to Matt Moylan speculation

LEIGH LEOPARDS fans were hit with another major blow over the weekend when speculation that Matt Moylan could retire at the end of the season hit the news.

Australian publication The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that Moylan would hang up his boots just one year into his two-year contract at the Leigh Sports Village.

The 33-year-old has become a key part of the Leopards’ outfit during the 2024 campaign, making 22 appearances and helping Leigh make the play-offs against all odds.

Moylan joined the Leopards on a two-year deal following 191 first-team appearances in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across a ten-year period.

The 33-year-old also made three appearances for the New South Wales Blues and has one Australia cap to his name, also earning honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister’s XIII and the NRL All Stars.

The Leopards do, however, have both Gareth O’Brien and new signing David Armstrong waiting in the wings to play at fullback.

However, Sky Sports presenter Jenna Brooks spoke to Leigh before their fixture at the Salford Red Devils on Friday night, with Brooks reporting: “Leigh are unaware of the speculation, he is contracted to the Leigh Leopards for next season.”

