Super League-linked Mat Croker signs deal for 2025

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Mat Croker has signed a new deal for the 2025 season.

Croker, of the Newcastle Knights, was linked with a move to the Castleford Tigers last month, but he has now etched a new deal with the Knights for 2025.

Croker, 25, has been a Newcastle Knight since being selected in the 2014 Knights Development squad, known then as the Chargers.

After progressing through the Knights pathways and junior representative programs, Croker signed an NRL Development contract in 2020 and debuted against the Parramatta Eels in Round 13, 2021.

“We are pleased Mat has extended his stay with the Knights, “ Parr said.

“He has played some of his best football this year.

“Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field.

“We are delighted that someone of his quality is remaining at the Club.”

