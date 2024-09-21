Leigh Leopards reveal Grade A score confirming place in Super League

LAST NIGHT, Leigh Leopards revealed a Grade A IMG score following their 18-12 win over St Helens.

The detail was fully audited internally by the club’s chartered accountants and was based on a worst case scenario of last night’s result and crowd against St Helens.

Club owner Derek Beaumont said: “Given that this is the last home game in the Leopards Den irrespective of the result I wanted to be able to celebrate with the fans the fantastic success of achieving a grade A status, especially considering the fact we are carrying a year of Championship data within the application.

“A critical part of that has been the increased attendances and how that has affected the utilisation score. There are some players departing our club that have played a significant part in the success and those league finishing positions from being promoted are also a significant part of making the grade, so it’s only fitting they get to celebrate that with the fans after their last game.

“I am well aware that the RFL, through external auditors, will deliver each club’s total score but I am absolutely certain that whilst our score cannot possibly be to the decimal point at the time of writing, that the worst-case scenario still delivers us as a grade A club that simply cannot be contested and can be stated to our stakeholders with transparency and certainty.

“It’s a very proud moment for the town and I would like to thank Wigan Council, its leader and the LSV Board for the outstanding facility that they provide and sustain for the people of Leigh, without which it would be impossible to achieve this grade.

“I would like to thank all the players past, present and those departing, for the role they have played in achieving this. I would also like to thank all the club staff, LSV staff and external support that collectively makes this club a great representation of our town and gives us a wide recognition for what is often described as “little old Leigh”.

“Most of all I would like to thank our sponsors, members and fans, whether you support in the bowl, in the pub, from your armchair or from afar. You are part of the Leopards brand, and you make a difference.

“It is you that give us a purpose and the drive and motivation that makes us a success.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family for the unreserved support and commitment they give to me and the sacrifices they make. The highs outweigh the lows, and this club can now continue to grow as a sustainable Super League club as we build our academy and announce in the coming weeks our new recruits to replace those whose services we appreciate and respect tonight.

“It’s a great time to be a Leopard. Be proud that you’re an important part of that.”

