Super League play-off teams and fixtures now confirmed

THE 2024 Super League play-off teams and fixtures have now been confirmed following ‘Frantic Friday’ in the top flight.

At the Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Leopards held on for a priceless 18-12 victory over St Helens – a triumph which ensured Adrian Lam’s side finished in the play-offs.

Hull KR eventually overcame Leeds Rhinos, 26-16 at Craven Park which ensured Rovers finished in second on the Super League ladder, meaning Willie Peters’ side now have a week off next weekend along with Wigan Warriors.

Warrington Wolves, meanwhile, thrashed London Broncos 54-0 to finish in third as they had to rely on Rovers losing against the Rhinos.

In doing so, Warrington set up a home tie against Saints next weekend, whilst Salford Red Devils will host Leigh.

Despite Catalans Dragons still yet to play Hull FC tomorrow afternoon, the French side cannot make the play-offs.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast