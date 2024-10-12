Leigh Leopards secure third signing in three days for Super League 2025

LEIGH LEOPARDS have made their third signing in three days for the 2025 Super League season with the capture of Dolphins outside back Tesi Niu.

The Leopards have already confirmed Gold Coast Titans forward Isaac Liu and Manly Sea Eagles back-rower Ben Condon, with Niu making it a hat-trick of recruits from the NRL.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “With the departure of Ricky Leutele, we have been looking at that strike and X-factor for several months now.

“Tesi has played for two quality teams in the NRL in the Broncos and the Dolphins. He’s a big, strong, athletic and powerful rugby player who will excite all our fans in 2025 and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to him putting on a Leopards shirt.”

Queensland born, Niu made his first-grade debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2020 and in the past two seasons has been at the Dolphins, overall scoring 20 tries in a total of 56 NRL appearances.

This past season he was a regular in the Norths Devils team that won the Queensland Cup competition. In the grand final, he scored two tries in their 34-20 defeat of Redcliffe Dolphins and lifted the Duncan Hall medal for player of the match.

Niu completed a successful personal campaign as the Devils beat NSW Cup winners Newtown Jets 20-18 in the NRL State Championship Final last week.

On the international stage, Niu represented Australian Schoolboys in 2018. A year later, alongside Leopards’ 2024 captain John Asiata, he represented a Tonga Invitational select team that defeated Great Britain Lions 14-6 .

More recently he played for Tonga in the 2022 World Cup, scoring a total of four tries in victories over Wales and Cook Islands.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast