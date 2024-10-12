Goole Vikings land their sixth signing for League One 2025 with former Hull FC academy player

GOOLE VIKINGS have made their sixth signing for the 2025 League One season in the shape of former Hull FC academy player Reece Dean.

A proven Championship-level half back and an accomplished rugby union player, Dean is the latest notable player to put pen-to-paper with the Vikings.

The 27-year-old, who has dabbled in both league and rugby union, starred as an academy player at Hull FC, and then went on to sign for Toronto Wolfpack, Dean has enjoyed spells in the Championship and League One with the likes of Doncaster, Sheffield Eagles, Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets and Hunslet.

More recently, the talented playmaker has made the conversion to rugby union to become fly-half for Hull Rugby Union club, setting a new club record for the most goals in a season last year, scoring 274 points.

He also came within a whisker of setting a new club record for the most consecutive appearances, with over eighty first-team appearances in a row without missing a match, whilst also goal kicking at an impressive 90% success rate.

Goole Vikings’ Head Coach Scott Taylor believes Dean can become a key part of the Vikings inaugural squad: “Reece is a fantastic addition to our squad. He’s proven himself at Championship level and he has been playing very well in rugby union.

“He knows his way around the field, has a good kicking game and is excellent from the tee, he will be an influential player for us. He is hungry and determined to make his mark on the team.

“As a half back, he is heading into his prime years, and with his experience of this level and the strong relationships he has already with a number of players in our squad, I think he will be an excellent fit for us.”

Reece Dean spoke about his excitement at returning to rugby league with Goole Vikings: “I am buzzing to sign for the Vikings and switch back to rugby league. I love the game and I am really looking forward to getting stuck into this new project, it is exciting for all of us.

“I have really enjoyed my time in union, it has been really good for me and my family, and we’ve loved every minute of it.

“But having spoken with the people involved at Goole, I know that league is where my heart lies and I can’t wait for my boys to come watch me play the sport that I grew up watching and playing.

“The club are trying to build something special, they want to create a strong team spirit, a family culture and some community spirit, and that really appealed to me and is something both me and my family are looking forward to being part of.”

