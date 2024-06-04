Leigh Leopards set for immediate signing as recruit to join Super League club this week

LEIGH LEOPARDS are set to welcome a new signing this week, owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed.

In a fan question and answer session broadcast on Leigh Leopards’ YouTube channel, Beaumont went on to reveal that the Leopards will be revealing a new recruit this week – with Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene likely to be the man.

It comes following another swipe taken by Beaumont at Hull FC for the way in which they have gone about their business in 2024.

Whilst on-field results have suffered greatly – the Black and Whites currently sit second bottom of the Super League table – Hull’s future in the top flight is pretty much secure after being given a Grade A rating in IMG’s provisional results towards the back end of last season.

For Beaumont, he declared that wasn’t ‘right’ given their current predicament in Super League, stating: “to clear all your decks out and be interested in how you’re going to make a profit and not be bothered because there’s no relegation is not sport. It’s not right and it shouldn’t be rewarded,” Beaumont told the club’s YouTube channel.

With that in mind, Leigh are not resting on their laurels, with a new signing coming to the Leigh Sports Village this week.

“We’ve got a new signing that we will announce this week and who will potentially arrive on Friday. You could argue we didn’t need to do that but it all comes at a cost.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast