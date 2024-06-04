Sam Tomkins names the best stadium atmosphere in Super League

SAM TOMKINS has named Hull KR’s Craven Park as the best stadium atmosphere in Super League.

Ahead of Rovers’ clash against Leigh Leopards live on Sky Sports on Saturday night, Tomkins was on punditry duties discussing the difficulty of playing away at Craven Park.

Of course, Tomkins did it a number of times with both Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons as a player, but, this time the former fullback was on hand to give his expert analysis of both KR and Leigh as they readied to do battle with each other.

“The one thing that Hull KR have got is the field that they’re playing on,” Tomkins said.

“I don’t believe any other fans in Super League get behind the team and create an atmosphere and create a buzz better than the Hull KR fans.”

Well, that atmosphere certainly helped Rovers over the line against a stern Leopards test, with Willie Peters’ side eventually running out 12-0 winners in what was a hard-fought, highly entertaining fixture.

