Leigh Leopards set to appeal Tom Amone ban ahead of Super League play-off tie with Hull KR

LEIGH LEOPARDS are set to appeal Tom Amone’s ban ahead of the club’s Super League play-off tie with Hull KR on Friday night.

Amone was charged twice for Grade B Dangerous Contact, with one resulting in a £250 fine and the other a one-match ban.

As such, that would rule the Tongan forward out of Leigh’s semi-final eliminator with Rovers this weekend which would be a massive blow for the Leopards considering Amone’s importance to Adrian Lam’s outfit.

Amone was included in the 2023 Super League Dream Team following a number of tremendous performances for Leigh as the Challenge Cup winners aim to take their momentum into the play-offs at Craven Park.

