Salford Red Devils outside back finds new club following exit from Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS outside back Matt Costello has found a new club, a day after his release from the Super League side.

Costello will join Championship side Barrow Raiders on a 12-month deal ahead of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at St Helens. He made 26 first team appearances for Saints between 2018-20, whilst also featuring for Sheffield and Leigh on loan during that time.

He has spent the last three seasons with Salford and played nine games for the Red Devils during the 2023 campaign, scoring three tries.

Costello is no stranger to the Raiders, having enjoyed a short stint on loan at the club during the 2022 season. In total, he made six appearances in Barrow colours, crossing four times.

Discussing the move, Costello said: “I’m excited. There’s a real community feel to this club and I’m excited to have the pressure of playing not just for the Raiders, but the whole town. Hopefully we’ll be bringing some great days to the Raiders fans in 2024, in front of a packed-out MJPS.

“I didn’t spend a great deal of time here last time, but I really enjoyed it. Cresta, Gaff [Andy Gaffney, director of rugby] and all the lads made it easy to settle in straight away, and I enjoyed the expansive style that is played here.

“Personally, I’ll be looking to bring my best rugby to the Raiders and lead by example with whatever we do here. We need to work hard in pre-season to put our best foot forward and push for a top six finish next year.”

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “It’s fantastic news for the club, and a great boost to everyone, that Matty Costello has agreed to join us.

“Matty knows the club well, having played on loan last season and really enjoyed his time here.

“This was a major factor in him coming here. He was offered more money elsewhere but has decided to join us. Matty has a great attitude, and we look forward to him playing for us next season.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “This is a deal we’ve been working really hard to secure in the last few weeks, and it’s fantastic to finally get the signing of Matty over the line.

“From his short spell at the club last season, we got a small glimpse of exactly what he’s about. He has pace, strength and tenacity, both in attack and defence.

“To get a player of proven Super League quality is really pleasing as we look to consolidate our status in this division and really try to kick on next year.”