Leigh Leopards set to break stunning record set by Castleford Tigers in away trip to Catalans Dragons

LEIGH LEOPARDS are set to break the stunning record set by Castleford Tigers in their away trip to Catalans Dragons when they travel to the south of France on June 15.

That fixture, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday June 15, will see over 1,200 Leopards supporters attend at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, according to Catalan Media, an independent media service in Perpignan.

That will break the record previously set by Castleford, who took 1,200 fans back in 2017, with Leigh fans obviously eager to see their side in the heat of Perpignan after the good news of Adrian Lam signing a new three-year deal at the club.

Before that tie on June 15, however, almost 1,000 Warrington Wolves supporters are also expected to make the trip to the south of France for this Saturday’s fixture against the Dragons.

The Wolves, of course, have been buoyed by their 46-10 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend which booked Warrington’s place in the Challenge Cup final at the start of next month.

Around 900+ Wire fans en route to Perpignan for Saturday but just heard that Leigh have booked 15 coachloads from Lloret plus a couple of @derek_beaumont Lambos and are set to break @CTRLFC‘s away-fan record here with 1200+ on June 15 😮

Bravo Les Leps!!!

❤️💛🐉🐆 https://t.co/pgax3YnBkP pic.twitter.com/BSv8VHe5hK — Catalan Media 🇨🇵 (@catalanmedia) May 21, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast