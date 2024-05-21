Three potential Super League destinations for St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack De Belin

RECENTLY, St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack De Belin has been linked with a move to Super League, as per Rugby League Live.

The 33-year-old has played his entire rugby league career with the Dragons, registering over 200 appearances in the process, but acknowledged recently that his future could lie elsewhere.

But, where in Super League could De Belin go?

Leigh Leopards

It’s no secret that Leigh are set to lose a number of key men, with captain John Asiata, centre Zak Hardaker and forward Oliver Holmes all departing the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season. Another Leopards man, Tom Amone, has also been linked with a transfer to NRL side, Canterbury Bulldogs, leaving Adrian Lam and his coaching staff with a large number of holes to fill in the squad for next year. De Belin could well fill the gap left by Asiata with the two similar in a ball-playing loose-forward type player.

Salford Red Devils

Like Leigh, Salford are expected to lose key man Oliver Partington at the end of the 2024 season, leaving the Red Devils with a crucial player to replace. Of course, Joe Shorrocks has done a sterling job in that number 13 role with Partington out injured, but the Lancashire club may look abroad to shore up that loose-forward position. De Belin would offer crucial experience as well as a versatility tag that head coach Paul Rowley loves to utilise.

Hull FC

Hull are expected to have a major overhaul at the end of the 2024 season, with new director of rugby Richie Myler wasting no time in stamping his authority at the beleaguered club. The likes of Fa’amanu Brown, Tex Hoy and Darnell McIntosh have left permanently, opening up a number of quota spots which the new head coach could exploit for 2025 and beyond. Bringing in De Belin would help bring that tenacity in the pack that the Black and Whites have so dearly missed.

