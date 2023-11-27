Leigh Leopards signing can take club to ‘next level’ in Super League

AUSSIE arrival Matt Moylan will help “take Leigh to the next level” according to the Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester.

The former Kangaroos international, New South Wales player and Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks stand-off has penned a two-year contract.

And the 32-year-old is set to form an exciting halfback partnership with Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam as Leigh try to build on their fifth-placed Super League finish this year.

Moylan has made 191 appearances in the NRL, scoring 37 tries and kicking 33 goals, and has also featured for the New South Wales City, Prime Minister’s XIII and NRL All Stars sides.

He played for Australia at fullback in their 54-12 Four Nations win over Scotland in Hull in October 2016 after earlier that year featuring in all three Origin matches as New South Wales suffered a 2-1 series defeat by Queensland.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam met Moylan in Australia to clinch the signing, and Chester explained: “He got on a plane and met with Matt and his agent Allan Gainey face-to-face.

“Adrian was able to explain what we want as a club, what we are looking to achieve, and his own coaching philosophy.

“Matt is a world-class player, whose CV speaks for itself. Everyone I’ve talked to says he’s an unbelievable person, and one of those who leads with his actions on the field.

“He’s a great professional and an extremely hard-working and talented player who will help take us to the next level.

“Matt’s a running half, so that will give us real threats on both sides of the field.

“He’s got great leg speed, he’s durable – he played 24 games last year and 20 this – he’s a good goalkicker and he’s a good defender.

“It’s a huge statement of intent by the club and great for our town. It’s huge for us that we have attracted a top-quality halfback from the NRL.

“It’s no secret we have needed a halfback since Ben Reynolds left (for Featherstone).

“I watch a lot of NRL and Matt is a player I’ve long admired. We have certainly signed a player of great quality.”

