Leeds Rhinos to link up with Championship club after dual-registration rejection

LEEDS are ready to link up with Halifax after Bradford kicked any use of the dual-registration system with a top-flight club firmly into touch.

The Bulls have had a partnership with the Rhinos, allowing players to be exchanged for single matches at short notice, for two campaigns.

But the Championship club last week announced its decision to forgo the use of dual-registration with any Super League club for the upcoming season.

The Odsal side, now with new coach Eamon O’Carroll at the helm, added: “This decision was carefully reached by the club’s leadership and coaching team after receiving several expressions of interest from Super League clubs, who all recognised the benefits of forging such a relationship with the Bulls.

“The decision reflects the club’s ongoing commitment towards developing and maximising the potential of their own young players and gives them the opportunity to have first grasp on a first-team shirt.

“The club are open to dual-registration with other Championship or League One clubs, should it benefit all concerned parties, and as such will review this on an ongoing basis.”

Halifax were partnered with Huddersfield this year, but are believed to be in line for a deal with Leeds, who have previously had agreements with Hunslet and Featherstone since the system was introduced in 2013.

The Rhinos reportedly remain open to a less formal link with Bradford, who this year fielded Headingley players James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan, Liam Tindall and Sam Walters at various stages.

Leeds coaching staff member Scott Grix previously worked alongside his brother and ex-Halifax team chief Simon at The Shay.

Dual-registration agreements for 2024 have already been confirmed between Hull KR and Featherstone, Warrington and Widnes and Wigan and Wakefield, with Castleford and Batley possibly following suit.

