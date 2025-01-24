Leigh Leopards squad numbers revealed alongside leadership group

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed his squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.

Jack Hughes, Lachlan Lam, Robbie Mulhern and Isaac Liu will form the leadership group.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester and Head Coach Adrian Lam have made reducing the average age of the squad a priority in their recruitment and retention.

The average age of the squad is only 25 (compared to 28 last season) and includes two teenagers, 19 players aged 25 or under, six players aged 26-29 and six players aged 30 or over.

Between them the 31 players have made 3,717 senior appearances and scored 978 tries with 745 goals.

There are ten full internationals, with Australian fullback David Armstrong getting the #1 shirt with Gareth O’Brien moving to #6 after the departure of Matt Moylan.

Tonga international Tesi Niu comes in at #3 with Umyla Hanley rewarded for a breakthrough 2024 campaign with #4 while New Zealand international Isaac Niu takes John Asiata’s #13 shirt.

Darnell McIntosh, who made such an impact alongside Hanley in the second half of last season after signing from Hull, is rewarded with the #2 shirt.

Owen Trout, who missed only one game in 2024, moves up to #8 to take Tom Amone’s shirt while Frankie Halton will proudly sport Kai O’Donnell’s #11 shirt.

Josh Charnley, leading try-scorer in each of the last two seasons, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern and Jack Hughes, the latter ever-present in 2024, retain last season’s shirt numbers.

Recent signing from Australia Alec Tuitavake comes in at #15 joining last season’s regulars Matty Davis, Brad Dwyer and Aaron Pene in the first 17.

Thirteen members of the 31-man squad have yet to make their Leopards debut with ten newcomers joining 2024 mid-season signing Bailey Hodgson in head coach Adrian Lam’s player roster.

Ethan O’Neill, Andrew Badrock, Brad Martin, AJ Towse, Ryan Brown and Will Brough are all preseason signings and along with 2024 newcomers Kavan Rothwell and Jack Darbyshire are eagerly awaiting their Leopards heritage number.

Just eight of Leopards’ 2023 Challenge Cup winning team remain at the club.

The numbers in full:

1 David Armstrong

2 Darnell McIntosh

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gaz O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

12 Jack Hughes

13 Isaac Liu

14 Aaron Pene

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matty Davis

17 Brad Dwyer

18 Keanan Brand

19 Louis Brogan

20 Ethan O’Neill

21 Andrew Badrock

22 Ben McNamara

23 Nathan Wilde

24 Bailey Hodgson

25 Ben Nakubuwai

26 Kavan Rothwell

27 Jack Darbyshire

28 Brad Martin

29 AJ Towse

30 Ryan Brown

31 Will Brough