Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson reportedly eyeing up surprise career move following claimed exit from Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Blake Ferguson is reportedly eyeing up a surprise career following his claimed exit from the new Super League side.

Ferguson had signed a two-year deal earlier this year with Leigh hoping that the winger, who has played State of Origin and Australia in the past, would be an important cog in their Super League wheel in 2023.

However, with claims that he has departed the Leopards on compassionate grounds, there has been no shortage of reports linking him with a potential move back to the NRL.

That being said, despite zerotackle – an Australian publication – linking Ferguson with a potential move to seven clubs, Fox Sports has reported that the 32-year-old’s career could be over.

Fox Sports stated: “An NRL return hasn’t been completely ruled out, however it’s not in his immediate plans.

“It means he has likely played his final game of professional rugby league.”

In essence, the Australian site believes Ferguson will hang up his boots and retire which could come as a surprise to many considering just how well he fit in at Leigh and how capable he still looked playing on the wing.

In his short spell with the Leopards, Ferguson scored 17 tries in 21 appearances, becoming a fans’ favourite at the Leigh Sports Village after signing for the club following his arrest in Japan.