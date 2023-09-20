Leigh Leopards star could be out for rest of Super League season as Adrian Lam assesses time at Wigan Warriors

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that Zak Hardaker could be out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season.

Hardaker suffered a hand injury a number of weeks ago with the centre set for a scan.

However, Lam explains why there could be question marks over the rest of the season for Hardaker.

“Zak could be out for the rest of the season but he has got a scan to see what level he is at,” Lam said.

“We’re not sure yet, we will give him every chance. He could probably play with it but whether there is a risk for the future for him, it will be a tough decision.”

Frankie Halton and John Asiata also have doubts, with hamstring strains potentially keeping the pair out against the Wigan Warriors this Friday night.

“We will name John in the squad and make a decision about him. It will be a very similar squad to last week.”

Lam and Leigh will go up against the Wigan Warriors on Friday night, with a win confirming the Leopards’ place in the top four.

Upon reflection of his time at Wigan and the transition to Leigh, Lam couldn’t be happier.

“I loved every moment there to be honest. It has good people, great club and great staff. I loved the players and loved the fans. It was good for my development as a coach.

“Obviously coming here a last year in the Championship was an unbelievable experience, it taught me a lot about being a coach and having the support of Derek Beaumont, Neil Jukes and Chris Chester has been a real breath of fresh air.

“I remember my first day here, there were seven players here training for the Championship and look where we are now. I’m really excited about what happens next over the next few years.”

