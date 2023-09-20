Ryan Hampshire future as Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet labels him “a Super League quality halfback”

BEING a utility player can be both a blessing and a curse – and perhaps no one understands that better than Wigan Warriors man Ryan Hampshire.

Able to cover a number of positions along the backline, Hampshire has been unable to nail down a permanent spot in the halves or at fullback for Wigan, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers in the past.

However, the 28-year-old has been slowly chipping away in the background at the Warriors in 2023 and got his chance in Wigan’s 48-6 demolition of Castleford on Friday night.

With Hampshire’s contract running out at the end of the 2023 Super League season, there have been question marks raised about where his future lay beyond this year.

Now Wigan boss Matt Peet has given the latest on Hampshire, whom he deems to be “a Super League quality halfback”.

“We will probably get to the end of the season before we sit down with Ryan again,” Peet said.

“I hope he wants to stay, it has to fit with everyone. We will sit down at the end of year.

“He is a Super League quality halfback, he will be staying not as first choice to begin with so he has to be patient and it’s a matter of whether he wants to continue in that role.

“He’s good enough to play more regular with somewhere else, but there is a chance he could play in big games this year and beyond.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.