Leigh Leopards star Zak Hardaker signs for Super League rivals

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Zak Hardaker has signed for a Super League rival from 2025 onwards.

That club is Hull FC, who announced his signature just moments ago.

The experienced centre and Man of Steel winner has signed a two-year deal with the Black & Whites, keeping him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

One of the most experienced and decorated outside-backs in the British game, with 10 major honours to his name having won trophies at every Super League club he has represented, former England and Great Britain international Hardaker has amassed over 360 senior appearances since his professional debut over the past 15 years.

A threatening centre, with capabilities to feature at both wing and full-back, Hardaker has scored over 1,100 points throughout his career, with 114 tries to his name and almost 300 goals as an astute goal-kicker.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Hardaker said: “When a club like Hull FC wants to bring you in, you tend to sit up and listen, and I’m really excited to join a club like this for 2025.

“The MKM Stadium has always been a place I’ve loved to come and play at, so I’m looking forward to be calling that my new home ground from next season.

“Next year will be my sixteenth year playing professionally, and I hope the experience I’ve gained from all of that time will be really valuable for a lot of the promising youngsters coming through at the club, who I have really enjoyed watching over the last few weeks.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “We’re delighted to be adding one of the most experienced outside-backs in the game to our ranks next season in Zak.

“Zak has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport – he is a winner, and we’re hoping he can become one of our key figures over the next couple of years.

“With over 360 senior appearances under his belt, we’re hoping that some of his experiences in the game and the knowledge he has acquired can rub off on some of our talented young outside backs with the likes of Logan Moy, Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron.”

