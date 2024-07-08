Ben Reynolds finds new club after Hull KR release

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced the signing of Ben Reynolds.

Reynolds returns to Rovers after a short spell at Hull KR where he was playing on-loan for their neighbours Hull FC.

After ending his arrangement with Hull KR, Reynolds approached the club about the opportunity to return on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year old halfback effectively replaces halfback Thomas Lacans, who will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury which is likely to require surgery in the coming days.

Reynolds, who recorded three tries and 19 conversions for the club earlier this season, said: “I’m really happy to be back at Featherstone and I’m fully focused on helping the club by playing my best rugby.

“We have a real strong group here at Featherstone with plenty of quality players and I’m really confident we can start to kick on and hit the levels we know we can hit in the coming weeks.

“I’m now looking forward to getting back into training with the boys and giving my all for the club starting this Sunday with an important game against Halifax.”

Featherstone Rovers Head Coach, James Ford, added: “Firstly, I’m delighted to bring a player of Benny’s quality back to the club.

“Benny was keen to return and play for Featherstone Rovers and to be able to add him back into the group at this present moment is a massive boost for the group.

“With the unfortunate injury to Thomas which ultimately rules him out for the season, Benny will make a big difference in a position where we’ve struggled to have any consistency with team selection.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Benny back in action and playing his best rugby for the Club.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast