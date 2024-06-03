Leigh Leopards struggling to solve injury struggles to key forward as Adrian Lam details issue

BY STEPHEN IBBETSON

LEIGH are scrambling to get to the bottom of the injury struggles of their England international forward Robbie Mulhern.

Mulhern came off in the opening minutes of the Leopards’ recent Super League win at Huddersfield with a calf injury – the third he has suffered in two months.

But it is no simple recurrence, with each one affecting a different area.

“He’s been carrying that calf niggle for a long time and it’s not been getting better for a while,” said Leigh coach Adrian Lam.

“It’s ongoing, it’s a medical issue we need to make sure we get on top of.

“It’s something we talk about every week but it’s not getting better, so he might need to see a specialist of some sort and see what the options are going forward.

“It’s gone from one calf to the other during the season, so it’s not been the same one, and it’s been different positions on the same one and then jumped over. So who knows.”

Leigh have allowed forwards Ben Nakubuwai and Nathan Wilde to join Championship clubs on loan, with Nakubuwai going to Featherstone for the rest of the season and Wilde signing for Doncaster on a one-month deal following his recovery from a serious shoulder injury.

Of Nakubuwai’s exit – which frees up a quota spot the Leopards want to fill with ex-Melbourne forward Aaron Pene – director of rugby

Chris Chester said: “Ben is at a point in his career where he needs to be playing regularly and right now that is something we canâ€™t provide here.

“So we have taken the option to loan Ben to Featherstone to allow him to get some vital first-team minutes.”

