Leigh Leopards swoop for Wigan Warriors man on short-term deal

LEIGH LEOPARDS have bolstered their Super League squad with the signing of a Wigan Warriors forward on a short-term deal.

Reuniting with former Wigan boss Adrian Lam, Joe Shorrocks has joined Leigh Leopards on an initial two-week loan.

The utility forward will link up with former head coach Adrian Lam at Leigh Sports Village. Lam gave the former Wigan St Patrick’s junior his Wigan debut against Wakefield in April 2019.

The 23-year-old has played 57 times for Wigan, including 13 starts, scoring 2 tries.

Head coach Matt Peet said: “This is an excellent opportunity for Joe and suits all parties. Following a quality pre-season, regular games in Super League will best prepare Joe to perform when he gets an opportunity with us.”