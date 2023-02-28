Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, TV channel and injury latest

SALFORD RED DEVILS will take on Warrington Wolves on Thursday night live on our television screens.
Whilst Salford have won one out of their two opening games – a triumph over Leigh Leopards – Warrington have been in superb form, beating both Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants in recent weeks.
Now the Wolves will be in front of their home fans once more.
Team news
Alex Gerrard and James Greenwood will be out for Paul Rowley’s side, with the former expected to be on the sidelines for around six to eight weeks. Greenwood, meanwhile, was concussed playing on loan at Barrow. That being said, veteran Adam Sidlow will make a welcome return to the 21-man squad.
Warrington didn’t suffer any injuries against Huddersfield last week, with Joe Philbin nearing a return from his ACL injury. Matty Russell drops out of Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad as Luke Thomas replaces the winger.
Squads
Warrington Wolves
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
18 Tom Mikaele
19 Joe Bullock
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
26 Adam Holroyd
28 Jack Darbyshire
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
28 Deon Cross
TV channel
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.