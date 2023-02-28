Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, TV channel and injury latest

SALFORD RED DEVILS will take on Warrington Wolves on Thursday night live on our television screens.

Whilst Salford have won one out of their two opening games – a triumph over Leigh Leopards – Warrington have been in superb form, beating both Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants in recent weeks.

Now the Wolves will be in front of their home fans once more.

Team news

Alex Gerrard and James Greenwood will be out for Paul Rowley’s side, with the former expected to be on the sidelines for around six to eight weeks. Greenwood, meanwhile, was concussed playing on loan at Barrow. That being said, veteran Adam Sidlow will make a welcome return to the 21-man squad.

Warrington didn’t suffer any injuries against Huddersfield last week, with Joe Philbin nearing a return from his ACL injury. Matty Russell drops out of Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad as Luke Thomas replaces the winger.

Squads

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

18 Tom Mikaele

19 Joe Bullock

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

26 Adam Holroyd

28 Jack Darbyshire

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

28 Deon Cross

TV channel

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.