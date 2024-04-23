Leigh Leopards target given the task of replacing one of the best rugby league players in the world

LEIGH LEOPARDS target David Armstrong has been given the task of replacing one of the best rugby league players in the world, Kalyn Ponga.

Newcastle Knights star Ponga, who is regularly talked about as being one of the greatest rugby league stars at present, will be sidelined for up to four months after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

That rules Ponga out of the entire State of Origin series, but it does pave the way for 23-year-old Armstrong to stake his claim under Adam O’Brien.

Armstrong has been linked with a move to the Leopards for a number of months, with Leigh head coach Adrian Lam having this to say on such speculation: “I think it’s always a chance to keep your eyes open for players like that. We have made it very clear that I like the way he plays and the style he plays will suit us,” Lam said.

“I think it’s one we will keep in our back pocket until a chance comes up. We always keep our eyes open for players that are available who will make your team better.

“We will know more about that as the season unfolds.”

The injury to Ponga means that Armstrong’s move to Super League now looks even less likely.

