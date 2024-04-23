Tex Hoy reveals how Castleford Tigers move came about as he gives message to Super League club’s fans

TEX HOY has revealed just how quickly the move to Castleford Tigers came about following his exit from Hull FC.

The former Newcastle Knights star left the Black and Whites over a week ago, but he didn’t have to wait long for a new Super League club to come calling.

It was Castleford that made the call, with the Tigers having split with their own overseas player, Albert Vete, just days before.

That opening up of a quota spot led Craig Lingard to come calling – and it all happened within a week.

“My manager messaged me saying “Cas are going to make a move for you” and I was like ‘sweet’, it happened quickly,” Hoy told Tigers TV.

“Monday we started negotiations and it was all done by either Thursday or Friday. I’m happy now, all relieved as I’ve got my future sorted.

“I drove over from Hull this morning and all the boys have been welcoming. They are a good bunch of lads and the staff have been great too.

“It’s a good start to my career at Castleford as I didn’t know anyone.”

So what attracted Hoy to making the move to The Jungle?

“I like the way Cas play, they move the footy around. They throw it around a lot and go into games with no big expectations.

“I don’t think there is a lot of pressure either so I’m looking forward to playing my part in that and getting my hands on the ball.”

The ex-Hull man also had a message for the Castleford fans.

“Give me time to fit in with everyone. I didn’t play my greatest footy at Hull so I’m hoping to come here and play my best for the rest of the year.

“Stick with me and I am sure I will put smiles on faces.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.