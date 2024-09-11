Leigh Leopards v Hull KR squad news as key players in line to return

LEIGH LEOPARDS and Hull KR could both welcome back key players after naming settled squads for their Super League clash at Leigh Sports Village this Friday.

The only change to either 21-man squad is from Hull KR as the suspended Jai Whitbread is replaced by George King, who has not played since the beginning of July.

Niall Evalds is named in Willie Peters’ side despite missing their defeat at Wigan Warriors with a late calf injury, putting him in line to return.

Meanwhile Adrian Lam has have named unchanged 21-man squad, so both Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley could return after sitting out Leigh’s win over Castleford Tigers with shoulder and back issues respectively.

Leigh 21-man squad: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Tom Amone, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Kai O’Donnell, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 John Asiata, 15 Matt Davis, 16 Frankie Halton, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Holmes, 22 Keanan Brand, 24 Umyla Hanley, 33 Brad Dwyer, 34 Darnell McIntosh, 35 Aaron Pene.

Hull KR 21-man squad: 1 Peta Hiku, 2 Niall Evalds, 3 Tom Opacic, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Mikey Lewis, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Matt Parcell, 15 Sam Luckley, 17 Matty Storton, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 27 Tyrone May, 35 Joe Burgess, 36 Jack Broadbent, 37 Jack Brown, 38 Danny Richardson.

