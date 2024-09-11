St Helens welcome back host of players as Castleford Tigers without star

ST HELENS could welcome as many as five players back into their side for Friday’s visit of Castleford Tigers.

Paul Wellens could field Mark Percival (Achilles), Lewis Dodd (elbow), Daryl Clark (foot) and James Bell (back) again after all were named in his 21-man squad following injuries.

With Tommy Makinson also available after serving a two-match ban, Saints have named all their 1-13 squad numbered players for only the second time this season.

Their injury crisis is easing at a crucial time, with their place in the Super League play-offs still far from assured with two games left.

Moses Mbye misses out through suspension while Sam Royle, Jonny Vaughan, Harry Roberson (a starter for the last nine weeks) and George Whitby also make way for the returnees.

Castleford will be without Tex Hoy for the game after he was left out of Craig Lingard’s 21-man squad.

Liam Horne’s return from suspension sees him replace Cain Robb while Corey Hall also drops out as academy players Akim Matvejev and Alfie Horwell are selected in the squad, the latter for the first time.

St Helens 21-man squad: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 15 James Bell, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Matt Whitley, 20 George Delaney, 21 Ben Davies, 24 Jake Burns, 25 Tee Ritson, 31 Noah Stephens.

Castleford 21-man squad: 1 Luke Hooley, 5 Innes Senior, 7 Jacob Miller, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Elie El-Zakhem, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Liam Horne, 16 Rowan Milnes, 17 Nixon Putt, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 23 Jason Qareqare, 25 Brad Martin, 29 George Hill, 31 Fletcher Rooney, 32 Daniel Hindmarsh, 38 Jenson Windley, – Akim Matvejev, – Alfie Horwell.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast