Leigh Centurions likely for TV coverage as Royal Navy seal Challenge Cup trip to Batley Bulldogs

Leigh versus Widnes looks set to be Premier Sports’ tie for the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

That would mean the clash of the two former winners, and the biggest tie of the round, would take place on Monday week, February 28, although the details have yet to be confirmed.

The BBC and The Sportsman will also cover a game from the other nine games which will be staged over Saturday 26 and Sunday 27.

The Royal Navy (pictured) are looking forward to a meeting against the competition’s first-ever winners.

They will travel to Championship side Batley, who lifted the silverware in both 1897 and 1898 and again in 1901.

The Navy progressed to the fourth round for the first time by beating York Acorn, of the National Conference League, 22-8 at the United Services Ground in Portsmouth on Saturday.

The Navy won at Bridgend Blue Bulls in round one and they beat their Armed Forces rivals The Army in round two.

The three Armed Forces have been competing separately in the Challenge Cup since 2000, six years after a ban on Rugby League was lifted, and only The Army have previously reached round four, two years ago, when they were beaten by Rochdale Hornets.

The Navy will be joined in the fourth round by Hunslet Club Parkside of the NCL.

They had a comfortable 28-6 win at League One side London Skolars, and will now host 1998 winners Sheffield.

Two other NCL sides, Lock Lane and Rochdale Mayfield, competed strongly against semi-professional opposition.

Castleford-based Lock Lane, who shocked Oldham in the second round, went down 28-12 at home to Rochdale Hornets, who were inspired by their 40-year-old hooker Sean Penkywicz and will now host Barrow.

Meanwhile, Mayfield were beaten 20-0 by Doncaster, who earned a home tie against Whitehaven.

Siddal, another NCL team with a history of springing Challenge Cup upsets, went down 30-4 at Hunslet on Sunday.

Fourth round Challenge Cup ties: York v Newcastle, Halifax v Featherstone, Leigh v Widnes, Rochdale v Barrow, Batley v Royal Navy, London Broncos v Bradford, Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield, North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet, Workington v Dewsbury, Doncaster v Whitehaven.

