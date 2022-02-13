What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 14th Feb 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

Reports from the Betfred Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and pre-season games including the NRL All Stars.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks if St Helens are invincible in 2022 and welcomes the growing strength of Armed Forces Rugby League.

Doug Thomson looks at Rugby League’s deepening roots on Tyneside in Championship Focus.

Garry Schofield praises Channel 4 on their Rugby League debut and offers his views on the opening round of Super League.

Farewells to three Rugby League greats: Johnny Raper, Geoff Crewdson and Olsen Filipaina.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Wakefield Trinity’s first black player, Michael Hunte.

Plus much more, as always.

