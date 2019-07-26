Leigh set to lure Bradford playmaker

Leigh Centurions are poised to make Bradford hooker Matty Wildie one of their first signings for 2020.

League Express understands that the former Wakefield and Featherstone playmaker is firmly on the club’s radar for next season’s squad.

It comes after the Centurions last week signalled their promotion ambitions by signing Junior Sa’u, Mitch Clark and Adam Higson for the Championship run-in.

Salford centre Sa’u and returning Toronto winger Higson have penned contracts until the end of 2020, while Wigan-bound Clark has signed for the remainder of the current campaign.