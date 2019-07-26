Regan set to Grace GB as Sean plays the Long game in union

St Helens’ Welsh wing sensation Regan Grace is on the cover of the new issue of Rugby League World magazine, in shops now. Inside, he talks to us about his career to date and his future ambitions in the game.

“I enjoy both codes and I had to make a hard decision. I chose Rugby League and I don’t regret it. I’m glad I chose that route.”

Departing Saints legend Sean Long also reflects on his life in Rugby League and explains his decision to switch codes.

“There’s no right time to leave a great club like Saints. I just wanted to say ta-ra to all the fans, staff and players, and it was quite humbling.”

Also inside, we talk to Ged Stokes, whose decision to come to England from New Zealand to coach Workington Town changed the life of his son Ben, who is now enjoying Cricket World Cup glory as a result.

“Ben was just 12 and it was obvious he was a very talented cricketer and rugby player. But he didn’t want to come! His life was in New Zealand and he didn’t want to give that up.”

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward answers readers’ questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A and we hand out a few mid-season awards to the players and coaches who have caught our eye so far in 2019.

In the Championship, we take a look at the rise in quality and profile of the competition over the past few years and discover how and why it has taken place and what’s next for Rugby League’s second tier. Plus, we have an exclusive report on the Toronto Wolfpack experience as RLW editor Matthew Shaw takes a trip across the Atlantic to Canada.

Former England league and union coach Phil Larder talks to us about his on/off return to Keighley Cougars and we look at the Rugby League talent being produced in Rochdale in our Combined XIII.

Warrington Wolves women’s star Dani Bound reveals the dedication which sees her make regular 500 mile round trips from her home in Portsmouth to play the game, and we talk to French trailblazer Audrey Zitter.

Our international coverage focuses on Africa, with reports from Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco plus the story of a Sudanese refugee who made it big down under.

We also have a report on the new Montpellier Sharks club in France and we pay tribute to the passing of Treiziste legend Elie Brousse.

Rugby League World (Issue 460, Aug 2019) is in shops now – find your nearest stockist here – and is also available by post from the TotalRL.com Shop or as a digital edition for PC/Mac, tablets and smartphones.