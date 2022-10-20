Leigh to become ‘Leopards’ as ‘Centurions’ dropped from Super League club’s name

LEIGH Centurions are no longer following a brand change this afternoon in the club’s Super League press conference.

The club will be dropping that nickname with Leigh now to be known as ‘Leigh Leopards.’

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has been keen to make a splash in Super League and this new rebrand is certainly a huge way to start.

Watch this space if you are a Leigh fan with more huge news expected.