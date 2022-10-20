Leigh to become ‘Leopards’ as ‘Centurions’ dropped from Super League club’s name

LEIGH Centurions are no longer following a brand change this afternoon in the club’s Super League press conference.
The club will be dropping that nickname with Leigh now to be known as ‘Leigh Leopards.’
🐆 𝘼 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙀𝙍𝘼 𝘼𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃.#Leythers 🔴 pic.twitter.com/e804nPBxRq
— Leigh Leopards (@LeighCenturions) October 20, 2022
Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has been keen to make a splash in Super League and this new rebrand is certainly a huge way to start.
Watch this space if you are a Leigh fan with more huge news expected.