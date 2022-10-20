Ian Watson reveals why Ricky Leutele and Jake Wardle left Huddersfield Giants

IAN Watson has been busy building an incredible Super League squad for 2023 and beyond after a successful 2022.

The West Yorkshire side finished in the top four and reached the Challenge Cup Final, but fell short.

That being said, Watson’s recruitment for 2023 has been stellar to say the least with the likes of Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Jake Connor all joining Huddersfield.

Now, Watson has revealed why Leutele and Wardle have left the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We were trying to keep Ricky,” Watson explained. “We feel we’ve replaced him there with a couple of great players but I wish him good luck.

“Ricky has decided there is a different avenue to go down with his family so time will tell on that one – he has made that call for him.”

Watson also believes that Wardle has a massive future ahead of him.

“Sometimes things don’t work out and people have to move,” Watson continued.

“When I first came here you looked at Jake Wardle and he’s got massive potential.

“Unfortunately, he’s had a few injuries and he’s been kept out of the team by two great centres here.”