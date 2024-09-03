Lewis Murphy’s return to Super League confirmed

ST HELENS have announced the signing of winger Lewis Murphy from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal.

The Englishman will return to Super League after one season in Australia, having made the move down under from Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2023.

Murphy, 22, has not played a first-grade game since suffering a serious injury in March that year, only making seven appearances this season with the Roosters’ NSW Cup team and scoring one try.

But he shot onto the scene as one of England’s hottest prospects with 19 tries in 21 appearances in his debut 2022 season.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: “Lewis is an exciting young talent. Coming through at Wakefield, Lewis showed what he is capable of and deservedly got an opportunity to join the Roosters.

“I know he is a very hard-working and committed young man and desperate to get back to playing to show what he can do.

“We found out to our cost a couple of seasons ago how good he can be when he scored four tries against us, and I’m sure he is going to thrive in our environment and will be a player that is going to excite fans.”

He is St Helens’ third new signing to be announced for 2024, with the other two also moving from Australia.

Fullback or halfback Tristan Sailor has joined from Brisbane Broncos while another winger, Kyle Feldt, will arrive from North Queensland Cowboys.

