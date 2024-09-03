Lewis Murphy explains decision to join St Helens and how his time in Australia has been

LEWIS MURPHY wants to show what he has learned in Australia when he returns to Super League with St Helens next season.

The 22-year-old winger left Wakefield Trinity for Sydney Roosters ahead of this year but will return to England on a two-year contract.

While he has not managed to make an NRL appearance with the Roosters, instead making seven appearances for their NSW Cup side, Murphy says he has made great progress by training at the club.

“I’ve loved my time in Australia, and I had to take the shot. I might have never got that opportunity again and I’ve learned so much,” he said.

“I think I’ll benefit from coming over and just growing as a person, being away from home, away from family. I think I’ve grown as an athlete and a rugby player too, being in a different environment.

“I’m coming to make my own spot. Hopefully I can earn and keep that wing spot and have some good years there with the team.

“I am excited to showcase all I’ve learned and how I’ve developed as a player by being over here. I’m really keen to get playing some good rugby with Saints.”

It has been a difficult period for Paul Wellens’ St Helens of late with the club still in a battle to secure a spot in the Super League play-offs.

But they are set for major changes in the backline next season, with Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt also joining from the NRL to replace Lewis Dodd, who is going to South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Catalans Dragons-bound Tommy Makinson.

“When I first spoke to Wello (Wellens) and Mike (Rush, St Helens CEO) they were really welcoming and nice, and I can’t wait to meet up in person,” added Murphy.

“As soon as I spoke to Wello he told me straight that at this club, we compete for silverware every year and we need to be up for every single trophy, and I’m ready for that – it’s what I want to do.”

