Liam Marshall identifies threats to Wigan Warriors’ Super League title defence

LIAM MARSHALL hopes working on small details will help Wigan continue to make a big statement from the upper reaches of the Super League table.

The long-serving winger is taking nothing for granted as Matt Peet’s side go back to the start after winning all four trophies available in 2024.

The 28-year-old accepts Wigan are the side everyone else wants to beat and reckons their rivals have strengthened over the winter.

But Marshall says he and his team-mates have full faith in Peet and his assistants Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin to keep the machine oiled.

“There’s no way anyone here will get carried away,” said the man who crossed 35 times in 33 games for the club last year and finally made his England breakthrough, playing – and scoring – in the 34-16 second Test win over Samoa in Leeds.

“We have always had the motto of don’t ride the highs too high or the lows too low, and we try to live by it.

“Last season was great for everyone at the club. It couldn’t really have gone much better and we all took huge pride in what was achieved.

“But this is a new season, we are back to square one if you like, and we haven’t achieved anything in 2025. The slate is wiped clean and there is no name on any trophy.”

Academy product Marshall, who made his first-team debut in 2017 after gaining experience in a loan stint at Swinton the year before, continued: “We know there will be a lot of talk about us and what we might or might not do.

“Other clubs have recruited well, both in terms of players and staff behind the scenes.

“St Helens have brought in our old assistant coach Lee Briers, and we all know how good he is, while Leeds look like they will be stronger.

“Hull KR will have learned from last season, Warrington also, and we know that if you aren’t on it in any one match against any side, you can pay the price.

“We can’t stand still, we have to keep working on our game, and the staff here instil that mentality of always wanting to improve.

“Yes, we have a way of playing that has worked for us, but Matt, Tommy and Sean are always looking for those little tweaks that can add something or give us another option.

“And that’s not just in pre-season, that cycle of trying to get better and better goes on all the time.”

Wigan and Leeds get a close-up look at each other on Sunday when they meet in Rhinos back Ash Handley’s testimonial at AMT Headingley.