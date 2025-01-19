George Flanagan targets Huddersfield Giants breakthrough after Hunslet joy

GEORGE FLANAGAN hopes helping Hunslet into the Championship will be the catalyst for his own promotion to Huddersfield’s first team.

The young fullback spent the second half of last season – his first with the Giants after leaving Bradford – on loan with Hunslet.

He scored eight tries in 13 appearances as the Leeds club not only won the League One play-offs from fourth in the table, but then triumphed away at Swinton in a promotion and relegation play-off.

“The last four weeks, leading up to the promotion final, were just class,” said Flanagan, 20.

“Everyone made me feel so welcoming when I was there. Honestly, it was the best time I’ve had so far playing rugby.

“To beat Keighley was good and then going to Swinton on a Sunday night, when everyone had written us off – that will live long in the memory.

“I don’t know (how we achieved promotion), I think it was togetherness of everyone at Hunslet. It’s a really well-run club with a good coaching staff and a good bunch of players. Everyone bought in and got the job done.”

It fully justified Flanagan’s move in June, having been unable to break into the Huddersfield team.

He added: “When you’re playing consistently every week it brings out the best in you, especially when you’re playing with a smile on your face and a load of confidence. That’s how I felt in the back end of the year.

“I struggled at the start of the year to get game time. I was playing for the Reserves once every two weeks, so playing every week was big for me. I told Robbo (coach Luke Robinson) I really wanted to go out on loan.

“Coming back in for pre-season, I felt more confident. I felt ready to go and show Robbo and the coaching staff here what I can do. Hopefully they see that and give me an opportunity this year.

“I feel like I’m on the right path. The new strength and conditioner, Tom Clough, has made me fitter and stronger than I’ve ever been.

“I’ve got to keep working hard and hopefully my rewards come off the back of it.”