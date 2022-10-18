Liam Marshall signs long-term contract with Wigan Warriors

LIAM Marshall has signed a new long-term deal with the Wigan Warriors.

The 26-year-old winger will stay at his hometown Club at least until the end of 2025.

In his 121 games for the Warriors, Marshall has scored 93 tries, including the memorable 77th minute touchdown against Huddersfield Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May this year as he helped win the Challenge Cup for Wigan.

A Wigan St Patricks ARLFC junior, Marshall came through the Warriors Academy before gaining first team experience at Swinton Lions. After signing a professional contract with Wigan in 2017, Marshall made his breakthrough into the First Team and has gone on to become a regular on the wing.

Marshall has had to bounce back twice from lengthy injury spells – injuring his ACL in 2018 and suffering a serious knee ligament injury in 2020.

2022 has arguably been Marshall’s most memorable season – scoring 25 tries in 25 games including the winning touchdown in the 2022 Challenge Cup victory and becoming an England International after making his debut against Fiji earlier this month.

On signing a new three-year contract with his boyhood Club, Marshall said: “I’m very happy to sign this new contract – it was a no-brainer for me. I don’t see myself playing anywhere else in Super League.

“I’d never thought it would progress the way it has for me and I still felt like a Wigan fan even when I was playing in the Academy. I want to keep pushing on and win more.

“Matt [Peet] has played a big part in my development. During that transitional period when I was on a part-time contract, it made sense for me to go and play Championship rugby and it went well for me with Matt as my point of contact at Wigan. He’s a big part in where I’ve got to today and as long as I can keep performing, I’m sure the relationship will continue to work well.”

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Liam is probably everybody’s favourite person at the Club. He brings energy and fun into the environment and has developed into a fantastic Rugby League player who performs on the big stage in key moments.

“His try at Tottenham is up there with my greatest ever Wigan moments. I lost myself in the moment as I celebrated with my wife and kids. I was excited because it was the winning try in the Cup Final but also because it was Liam who scored it. In that moment, I was thinking about how much it meant to him and also about his mum and dad, Debbie and Dave, celebrating it. It was a brilliant sporting moment that will live with me forever. A win for one of the good guys.”

Head Coach, Matt Peet, added: “I’m delighted he’s signed a new contract. He’s gone from strength to strength here – from a young player on the edge of the team to a leader.

“He’s infectious in the way he goes about his rugby. We like working with him – he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he’s a credit to his family.

“The important thing for Liam now is that he improves and develops his game – he’s certainly got the potential to improve even further.”