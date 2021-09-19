Life at Leeds has been great says Hurrell

Departing centre Konrad Hurrell struggled to describe his emotions after playing his final home game for Leeds Rhinos.

The Tonga international who is being tipped to link up with his national team coach Kristian Woolf at St Helens helped Richard Agar’s side to a 36-12 win over Hull KR at Emerald Headingley.

That sealed fifth place in Super League and a Thursday-night elimination play-off tie at Wigan Warriors.

Should they win, Leeds will be away in the semi-finals.

Former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans man Hurrell has become a popular figure in three years at Headingley, and helped Leeds lift the Challenge Cup last season.

“To get that win with the boys in front of the fans in my last home game was outstanding,” said the 30-year-old.

“I’m lost for words, to be honest. It feels like I’ve been here a lifetime.

“It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s amazing to finish with a win and we’ve got the finals, so we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re doing it tough this year, but to get to the finals is outstanding and I’m blessed to still be around the boys and to train and play with them.

“It’s crazy, playing in front of the Leeds crowd. I’m lost for words to describe how much I love it.

“When I walk out to play I feel like a kid. The music with everyone singing and enjoying themselves is part of Super League and part of the game here.

“I know that winning and losing comes with it, but enjoying the game and seeing all the fans happy makes life easier, so it’s been great.

“I’m 100 per cent confident we can get to the Grand Final. It’s been a tough year but we’ve come too far to finish on Thursday.

“We’ve got to the finals, we’ve got the team and we’ve been boosted with a win (against Hull KR), so we’re looking forward to it.”

Luke Gale, meanwhile, has emphasised that he’s staying at Leeds next year despite the signings of rival halfbacks Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

“I see myself playing there,” said the 33-year-old former Castleford man, who is contracted until the end of next season.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.