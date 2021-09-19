Lino in the record books

Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino set a new Super League goalkicking record on Friday night.

He surpassed Henry Paul’s record of 35 successive successful goalkicks when he converted Trinity’s second try scored by James Batchelor in their 44-12 victory over Hull FC at the Mobile Rocket Stadium. It was Lino’s 36th successful kick in a row, surpassing Paul’s record, which he established with Bradford Bulls in 2001.

Lino has also beaten the NRL record for successive goal kicks, which is held by Hazem el Masri, who kicked 35 for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2003.

On Friday Lino also converted Trinity’s third try, by Kelepi Tanginoa, before failing to convert Jacob Miller’s fourth try.

His new record therefore stands at 37 successful successive kicks at goal.

Lino, 27, who joined Trinity at the start of the season from the NRL’s Newcastle Knights, doesn’t hold the record for all competitions, however, which is jointly held by Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

The current list of players who have landed the most successive goals is:

41 Liam Finn (Featherstone Rovers) 2012

41 Jamie Ellis (Hull KR) 2017

38 Barry Eaton (Batley) 2003

37 Mason Lino (Wakefield) 2021

35 Henry Paul (Bradford Bulls) 2001

35 Hazem El-Masri (Bulldogs) 2003

31 James Maloney (Roosters) 2013

30 Daryl Halligan (Bulldogs) 1998

