‘Like I’ve never been away’: Richard Marshall on Warrington Wolves first-team return

RICHARD MARSHALL said “it doesn’t feel like I’ve ever been away” after returning to the Warrington Wolves first-team set-up.

Head coach Daryl Powell has promoted Marshall from his role as Academy coach to become one of his assistants.

He will focus on defence, while Ryan Sheridan will continue as attack coach in the 2023 season, with Reserves coach Danny Evans taking over the Academy team.

It marks a return to Warrington’s Super League side for Marshall, who was previously an assistant coach under Tony Smith until leaving to begin a successful stint as Halifax boss.

He also served as an assistant at St Helens, helping them win the 2019 and 2020 Super League Grand Finals, before lasting only one season as Salford Red Devils head coach.

Marshall returned to the Wire this year and led their Under-18s side to third in the Academy league, losing in the semi-finals to eventual champions Leeds Rhinos.

Eight members of that team have signed professional deals for next season in Jack Darbyshire, Aiden Doolan, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Josh Lynch, Jamie Reddecliff, Jake Thewlis and Luke Thomas.

“We had a successful season with the Academy last year and a lot of those lads have progressed into the first team, so it’s an honour and a privilege to continue working with them,” said Marshall.

“From when I was first here, the likes of Stef (Ratchford) and Ben Currie are still here. They’ve had a big impact on my coaching career and vice versa.

“It’s been a bit surreal really; it doesn’t feel like I’ve ever been away.

“I’ve had a decent career outside of Warrington Wolves but to come back to my hometown team to help Daryl and Ryan was a really good opportunity and one I couldn’t turn down.”

