Lindsay Anfield’s ‘relief’ as York Valkyrie secure first Women’s Super League title

A MAGNIFICENT defensive display, the taking of chances when they came, and some superb individual performances – with Carrie Roberts, Savannah Andrade and Georgie Hetherington worth special mention – enabled York to take the Women’s Super League title for the first time in front of their fervent fans.

Tries from Tamzin Renouf, Tara Jane Stanley and Lacey Owen secured a 16-6 win over Leeds Rhinos at the LNER Community Stadium.

“It’s relief more than anything,” said Valkyrie coach Lindsay Anfield. “It’s been twelve months of hard work and planning after losing last year and it paid off – but there’s also a huge amount of pride in all the staff.

“There were some huge individual performances but everyone stood up. They’ve all got talent that they want to show off on this stage and to try to get them to complete sets and grind out a win took a long time, but they did it.

“There were a couple of unnerving moments but, overall, they held it together and played for the team.

“That was the difference, we were composed. In the past we’ve got ahead and gone into solo mode and they’ve played their own game rather than sticking to our process.”

Leeds coach Lois Forsell, whose side have lost in both the two major finals this season after falling to St Helens in the Challenge Cup Final, said: “It’s disappointing, we did too many things you can’t do in a Grand Final, errors and not turning over the ball on our terms cost us.

“The girls have done well this season but ultimately, it could have been better. We’ve got a young team and can look forward with confidence and promise, there’s a great foundation, but it’s not the Leeds way to finish second.”

