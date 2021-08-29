Lions appoint Coleman

Swinton have started preparations for life in League 1 by appointing Allan Coleman as coach on a permanent basis.

The Lions, relegated from the Championship as a result of their recent 30-26 defeat at Bradford, put the 45-year-old former Leigh Miners Rangers coach in caretaker charge following the departure of Stuart Littler, to whom he had been assistant since 2019.

Coleman, who will be at the helm for the sixth match at home to London Broncos on Sunday, is also the England Community Lions director of rugby, overseeing the coaching structure for teams from Under 16 to open-age level.

“I am very honoured to be asked to become head coach,” he said.

“I have loved my time here so far and I can’t wait to lead this great club.

“I would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity and also thank the players and staff who have been brilliant since I was initially asked to step up a few weeks ago.

“We now need to give the fans something to cheer about again and a team to be proud of, and that’s a main priority.”

